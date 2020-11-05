Sunny weekend expected for most of South Africa after week of heavy rains

After a week of heavy rains, a sunny weekend is expected for most of the country.

Gauteng was especially hard-hit with hail and thunderstorms.

The Western Cape could still be in for some wet weather and strong winds.

South Africans can pack away their umbrellas and look forward to a sunny weekend following heavy bouts of rain throughout the country this past week.



Heavy rains and flooding hit Gauteng in particular, with hail, thunderstorms and flooding reported in that province.

But by Friday, the clouds should start receding and sunny weather is expected to return by the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

"Some showers may linger in the early morning hours of Friday over Gauteng and the eastern areas of the North West and Free State. Storms are, however, expected to persist over the eastern provinces during much of Friday," the SAWS said in a statement.

The Western Cape could be in for a wet weekend, though.

"Following the rainy spell this week, much of the coming weekend is expected to remain rain-free, although a deterioration in weather is expected along the south-western coast of the Western Cape on Friday. This change in weather is likely to be associated with showers as well as near-gale force winds, in response to a well-developed cold front which will be approaching South Africa from the west.

"Sea conditions are also anticipated to roughen significantly. Consequently, conditions for mariners (especially those with small craft) will become increasingly hazardous. The maritime community is therefore urged to continue to monitor regular updates of weather forecasts issued by the South African Weather Service in the days ahead, especially with a view to possible marine warnings."

