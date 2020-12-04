1h ago

add bookmark

Sun's out! Hot Saturday on cards to kick off weekend

(iStock)
(iStock)

A hot day awaits to kick off the weekend, the South African Weather Service says.

Impact-based warnings:

Yellow Level 1 warning for winds resulting in possible difficulty in navigation between Dassen Island and Hermanus off the Western Cape.

Fire warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg, Nama-Khoi, and Khai-Ma Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy and warm to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

North-West will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the east, otherwise isolated. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coastal areas, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme west. It will be partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot along the west coast.

Windy conditions are expected over the City of Cape Town.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise strong southerly to south-easterly touching gale force between Lambert's Bay and Hermanus.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have cloud in the south with morning fog in places in the southern interior, but partly cloudy around mid-day.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with morning fog in places over the northern high ground and morning rain near the coast, becoming partly cloudy north of the Winterberg, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will become cloudy south of the escarpment, with evening fog in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have fog in the morning over the southern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate north-easterly in the north in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

weather
The forecast for 5 December.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
5 bag R81k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 401 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 696 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1839 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

8h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.19)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
18.44
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.14)
Gold
1829.70
(-0.51)
Silver
23.99
(-0.10)
Platinum
1051.26
(+2.86)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2315.01
(+0.63)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo