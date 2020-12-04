Sun's out! Hot Saturday on cards to kick off weekend

A hot day awaits to kick off the weekend, the South African Weather Service says.

Impact-based warnings:

Yellow Level 1 warning for winds resulting in possible difficulty in navigation between Dassen Island and Hermanus off the Western Cape.

Fire warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg, Nama-Khoi, and Khai-Ma Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy and warm to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

North-West will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the east, otherwise isolated. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coastal areas, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme west. It will be partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot along the west coast.

Windy conditions are expected over the City of Cape Town.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise strong southerly to south-easterly touching gale force between Lambert's Bay and Hermanus.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have cloud in the south with morning fog in places in the southern interior, but partly cloudy around mid-day.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with morning fog in places over the northern high ground and morning rain near the coast, becoming partly cloudy north of the Winterberg, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will become cloudy south of the escarpment, with evening fog in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have fog in the morning over the southern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate north-easterly in the north in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

