43m ago

add bookmark

Super Wednesday: ANC likely to emerge as biggest by-election winner, says analyst

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: Vathiswa Ruselo, Gallo Images/Sowetan
  • A political analyst says the ANC is likely to emerge as the biggest winner in the 95 by-elections being held across the country.
  • The DA has called on voters not to let their wards fall to the ANC and "corruption".
  • The ANC meanwhile says their ward councillor selection process has been designed to advance "people’s power in action".

With close to 100 wards being contested across the country, it appears the ANC has the easiest route to victory.

It will, however, struggle in the country’s economic capital of Johannesburg where, since the 2016 local government elections, the party has been unable to clinch an outright majority.

Election analyst Wayne Sussman has told News24 that parties like the DA and IFP will struggle to win wards from the ANC.

"When one looks at the 19 wards that are being contested in the Eastern Cape, it’s clear that the ANC will win all of them. The IFP could easily lose some of the wards it has previously governed. For the DA, towns like George, Saldanha Bay and Knysna in the Western Cape could prove difficult. Smaller parties have been running massive campaigns and we know that the governance situation in Knysna was not the best," he said.

READ | Keep your ward blue, DA leader John Steenhuisen tells voters ahead of by-elections

Sussman said newly elected DA leader John Steenhuisen will need more time to make an impact at local level, while the ANC’s factional issues could hurt the party at the polls.

A total of 95 wards ware being be contested – the largest number of municipal by-elections to ever be held on a single day.

Sussman said the EFF was expected to eat into the ANC traditional voter base, while the DA could lose votes to parties like GOOD and the Freedom Front Plus.

"In a metro like Johannesburg, the ANC would want to get a firm grip. The EFF is also there ready to take some votes away from the ANC. The ANC will, however, want to retain votes to prove that they are still the first option for voters," he said.

READ HERE | Ace Magashule's reaction when he found out about the warrant of arrest

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, in a statement, said the party saw local government as a doorstep of democracy.

Mabe also said the party's ward councillor selection process was designed to advance people’s power in action.

"The ANC calls on all its members and supporters, as well as all those eligible, to go and exercise their democratic right by choosing local councillors who will best advance the delivery of basic services in local communities. We call on all South Africans who will be participating in these by-elections across different parts of the country to adhere to health protocols and to maintain social distancing at different polling stations where voting is taking place," he said.

DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer called on voters not to let their wards fall to the ANC and "corruption".

"Our country is deeply wounded, especially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and now is the time to start recovering. The DA is the only party that is big enough, and has a proven track record in good and clean service delivery. We ask you to please take part in this historic democratic moment in our country and go to your nearest ballot box and help us win wards across the country," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
On the campaign trail: Magashule makes bold promises in Soweto, but can the ANC deliver?
Voter registration this weekend for 96 by-elections
Covid-19: Electoral Court grants IEC permission to postpone by-elections
Read more on:
ancby-elections
Lottery
2 players bag R178k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1831 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4119 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 5172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.68
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
18.43
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.24)
Gold
1864.20
(-0.60)
Silver
24.19
(+0.23)
Platinum
866.00
(-1.64)
Brent Crude
44.05
(+2.85)
Palladium
2336.00
(-4.51)
All Share
57607.30
(-0.11)
Top 40
52784.39
(-0.26)
Financial 15
11998.73
(+5.46)
Industrial 25
78985.08
(-1.53)
Resource 10
52323.05
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo