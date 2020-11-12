Super Wednesday by-elections: DA emerges as the biggest loser

The DA emerged as the biggest loser in Wednesday's nationwide by-elections.

Across the country, it lost wards to the ANC, Patriotic Alliance, Al Jama-ah and the Good party.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has said the "right-wing" Freedom Front Plus continues to grow.

The DA was hammered in Wednesday's nationwide by-elections, suffering brutal losses to small parties and losing a ward in the Western Cape which was considered the party's "safe haven".

Early results showed the ANC took a DA ward in the Emfuleni Local Municipality while Al Jama-ah, the Patriotic Alliance and the ANC took three seats off the DA in the City of Johannesburg.

The Freedom Front Plus, considered a home for disgruntled Afrikaans DA members, took one seat from the DA in the JB Marks Municipality in North West.

Also in North West, the ANC took a ward previously held by the DA in the Madibeng Municipality.



In the Northern Cape, the ANC took two seats from the DA. The DA lost the two wards in the troubled Phokwane Local Municipality and the Renosterberg Local Municipality.

1/ Yesterday was total DA disaster:



Western Cape DA % by ward



Cape Town 14: 73% (-7)

Cape Town 88: 22% (+3)

Saldanha 13: 47% (-28)

Paarl 3: 68% (-16)

George 8: 36% (-19)

George 14: 33% (-20)

George 17: 38% (-25)

George 27: 38% (-18)

Knysna 9: 76% (-17)

Knysna 10: 68% (-19) — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) November 12, 2020

In the biggest surprise, the Good party took one seat from the DA in George in the Western Cape.

Good, led by former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape DA leader Patricia de Lille, won ward 27, considered a stronghold of the DA.

In the City of Cape Town, the DA retained all its wards, although with fewer votes.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille took to Facebook by "analysing" the results.

"The splintering of the 'non-racial moderate centre' continues, with small ethnic parties growing. Often these small parties cannot win wards, but they split the opposition vote sufficiently to enable the ANC to win. Where the candidates of small ethnic parties win, they sometimes hold the 'balance of power' in municipalities, making coalitions very unstable, as they switch allegiances between the major parties. This is the lesson we learnt in Nelson Mandela Bay, and Johannesburg," she said.

Zille said the "right-wing" Freedom Front Plus continues to grow, particularly in North West, "where the long shadow of the Schweizer-Reneke debacle continues to hang over the DA".



"Building public trust takes decades. It can be broken down in a few short years. Those were the hard lessons of yesterday," she said.

But Zille said progress was never linear in politics, claiming that "the tide swells and recedes".



"There are times for growth and times for consolidation. The DA is in a period of consolidation. Our internal systems and processes, so vital for renewed growth, have stabilised. We have moved them onto digital platforms, and the internal coherence of the organisation is being restored," she said.

Zille also took a swipe at the media.

"We have to face the fact that we have an extremely hostile media environment, where the DA is judged by a totally different set of standards from other parties. That's life. We deal with it," she said.

The official results will be announced on Thursday.