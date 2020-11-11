Super Wednesday: These are the wards where by-elections are happening

The IEC is conducting by-elections in 95 wards across the country on Wednesday.

These wards are spread out over 55 municipalities across all nine provinces.

The IEC has said it has put precautions in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Political parties are out in earnest in 95 wards across the country to convince voters to cast their ballots on Wednesday.

Voting stations opened at 9:00 and will remain open until 17:00.

The IEC said it had strict precautions in place to allow for social distancing. Masks at voting stations are also compulsory.

The ANC in a statement on Wednesday said that voters should stay safe.

"We call on all South Africans who will be participating in these by-elections across different parts of the country to adhere to health protocols and to maintain social distancing at different polling stations where voting is taking place. Our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic must continue in earnest, even as we conduct elections under the new normal."

Here is the list of by elections happening across the country.





