27m ago

add bookmark

Supra Mahumapelo: ANC must suspend unlawful parts of its step-aside rule

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Supra Mahumapelo.
Supra Mahumapelo.
Jabu Kumalo
  • Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for part of the ANC's step-aside resolution to be suspended. 
  • He says it is in conflict with the country's laws.
  • Mahumapelo, whose party membership was suspended, has also vowed to defy his disciplinary hearing because he believes those presiding over it want him out.

Former North West premier and ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo is the latest party leader to speak out against its rule that members charged with serious crimes should step aside.

Mahumapelo addressed members in Delareyville in the North West on Sunday after his party membership was suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. 

READ | Supra will emerge as ANC provincial chairperson despite harassment, say his North West supporters

He was suspended after addressing a meeting of ANC members in the JB Marks Municipality and advising corruption-accused mayor Kgotso Khumalo not to step aside, contradicting orders from the party's interim provincial committee which took over after the provincial leadership was disbanded.

But he vowed to defy the hearing and said he would appeal because he was suspended on frivolous grounds "for attending a meeting".

He added:

We are fighting that suspension because the suspension is to threaten us, the suspension is meant to make us afraid, the suspension is meant to suppress us, the suspension is meant to damage our political reputation and standing in the eyes of the people.

Mahumapelo told the crowd in Delareyville that those would preside over the disciplinary hearing were people who previously vowed to ensure that he would be gone.

He said some of the party's resolutions on stepping aside were not in line with the law - an issue that was thrashed out by the party's national executive committee in the past few months as part of the process of refining the regulations. 

"Some parts of the resolutions are in conflict with the law and life must go on. The revolution must go on," he said.

READ | Will Supra Mahumapelo still get a salary from Parliament even though he's suspended from the ANC?

He said the "part of the resolution in conflict with the law must be suspended until we go to the next national conference". 

Policy

The next conference is in 2022, but the party is expected to have a national general council or a policy conference before that, where amendments for adoption at the national conference could be thrashed out.

The resolution was originally adopted by ANC branch representatives at the party's 2017 Nasrec conference.

He said the reason for suspending the resolution was to allow members of the ANC more time to discuss it and to change it so that it complies with the country's laws.

It would also give those who were arrested or accused time to "master the art of the necessary political engagement".

Mahumapelo called ANC branches the "last line of the defence of the revolution" and said they should ultimately decide what should happen around the issue of leaders stepping aside. 

This comes in a week that is regarded by some as the deadline for corruption-accused secretary-general Ace Magashule to step down. But some party leaders have indicated that a political solution was still being sought to avoid more internal conflict.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancsupra mahumapelonorth westmahikengpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto jackpot results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5249 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1708 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2603 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.26
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.78
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.11
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,774.15
(-0.2)
Silver
26.04
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,234.00
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,877.00
(+0.6)
All Share
67,409
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,543
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,197
(+0.6)
Industrial 25
86,730
(-0.3)
Resource 10
69,589
(+0.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo