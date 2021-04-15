Supra Mahumapelo will have to tell ANC leaders why he shouldn't be suspended from party

IPC coordinator Hlomani Chauke says unity cannot be restored within the ANC in the province if ill-disciplined members aren’t being dealt with.

Political analysts say RET forces cannot hide any longer from the negative political fallout.

Some members of the RET group believe "comrades" from their faction are being "targeted" politically.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is expected to appear before the ANC's Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) on Thursday, where he is due to give reasons why he should not be suspended from the party.



He is set to appear alongside ally Bitsa Lekonpane after the pair failed to come to a virtual meeting planned for 20 February.

They stand accused of organising a parallel rally aimed at stirring disunity within the ANC.

The rally took place just a few metres away from the official Siyanqoba rally, which was initially organised by the North West’s IPC in the same area called Mareetsane, last year in December.

The embattled Mahumapelo, currently an ANC MP – and common associate of the controversial "Radical Economic Transformation" faction - could be recalled from his deployed position in Parliament as chairperson of the standing committee on tourism if found guilty and suspended by the ANC's disciplinary committee.

Mahumapelo further stands accused of telling Mayor Kgotso Khumalo, during a gathering at the JB Marks sub-region, to disregard an instruction by the interim leadership of the ANC to vacate his office.

News24 understands that there’s been an exchange of letters between the disciplinary committee and Mahumapelos's lawyers on these matters.

The ANC North West IPC has written two letters asking the former premier to explain himself.

IPC coordinator Hlomani Chauke said unity could not be restored within the party in the province if ill-disciplined members weren’t being dealt with, saying:

You need to be very hard when dealing with matters of ill-discipline. Because we cannot use an element of unity against the ill-discipline.

"Everybody understands, especially matured leaders of the movement that know that the ANC has its challenges in the ANC, and if it's them who continue to perpetuate ill-discipline, the party will have to come in and we’ll have to restore discipline," said Chauke.

He said they’d be forging ahead with the unity programme. However, "unity" could not be put aside and allow ill-disciplined members and factions within the party to do as they pleased.

"The reason we were sent and this team was established, was to deal with this ill-discipline and this factional behaviour of comrades who turn the organisation into their own personal interest, rather than the interest of the movement that deals with bettering the lives of our people.

"Clearly, all of these utterances are meant to create these decisions. These parallel processes that are run outside the IPC programs are meant to create divisions," said Chauke.

But Mahumapelo’s allies are not going down without a fight. Carl Niehuas told News24 that certain "comrades" were being politically targeted and that Mahumapelo was on the political hit list.

