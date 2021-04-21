32m ago

Supra Mahumapelo's ANC membership temporarily suspended, pending outcome of disciplinary process

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
Supra Mahumapelo.
Jabu Kumalo

The ANC's interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West has temporarily suspended Supra Mahumapelo's membership, pending the outcome of the party's disciplinary proceedings.

The party said this decision was taken because Mahumapelo had committed a number of offences.

The former North West premier was expected to appear before the IPC on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated hearing was postponed on 20 February when both Mahumapelo and acting provincial ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lekonpane failed to appear before a virtual meeting.

The pair stands accused of organising a parallel rally aimed at sowing division within the party.

The rally took place a few metres from an official Siyanqoba rally, which was initially organised by the North West's IPC in Mareetsane last year in December.

Recalled

The embattled Mahumapelo could be recalled from his deployed position in Parliament, where he serves as the chairperson of the standing committee on tourism, if found guilty and suspended by the disciplinary committee.

He is alleged to have made utterances to the executive mayor, Kgotso Khumalo, during a gathering in the JB Marks sub-region, telling him to disregard the IPC's instruction to vacate his office.

News24 understands there was been an exchange of letters between the disciplinary committee and Mahumapelo's lawyers.

This is a developing story. More to follow

