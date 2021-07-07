5m ago

Supra Mahumapelo's appeal case to be heard this weekend by North West IPC

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
  • The North West IPC will re-hear Mahumapelo's and Lenkopane's disciplinary case on Sunday.
  • Previously, the party's national disciplinary committee upheld Lenkopane and Mahumapelo's appeals, following their move to approach it and challenge their five-year suspension ban.
  • In a letter seen by News24, the IPC said it would hear the appeal, but the charges of the pair would remain the same.

The ANC North West interprovincial provincial committee (IPC) presenter Mosweu Mogotlhe has informed former provincial chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo, and ANC Women's League acting provincial secretary, Bitsa Lenkopane, that their hearing will be heard virtually on Sunday.

The move follows the ANC National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) referring matters involving the pair back to the interim IPC.

The NDC upheld Lenkopane and Mahumapelo's appeals - following their move to approach it and challenge their five-year suspension ban, which was imposed on them by the provincial disciplinary committee after being found guilty on five counts of misconduct.

But a letter from the NDC chairperson Mildred Oliphant boosted Mahumapelo's fight for their survival within the ANC.

Olifant said that having considered the facts and arguments presented by Mahumapelo and Lenkopane, the NDC was of the view that the case was not properly ventilated at the provincial level and that the interest of justice for both the charged members and the ANC would best be served if the matter was referred back to the provincial disciplinary committee for re-hearing and finalised within 15 days.

On Wednesday, in a letter seen by News24, the IPC presenter said although they would hear the appeal, the charges of the pair remained the same.

"It is hereby confirmed that the charges and the bundle of documents, which you have acknowledged, remain the same. Your rights remain as explained in writing in charges previously served upon you," the letter read.

Mahumapelo and Lenkopane stand accused of sowing division within the ANC and undermining the work of the interprovincial committee. They were both expected to undergo mentorship programmes with elders of the party, including former president Thabo Mbeki.

