Surfer found dead after collapsing on the rocks of seaside suburb of Cape Town

A male surfer was found dead after he became unconscious and collapsed on the rocks on the shoreline in Kommetjie, a seaside suburb of Cape Town, on Tuesday.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the 52-year-old man allegedly exited the water after surfing, and indicated to a bystander that he was feeling unwell, before becoming unconscious and collapsing.

The NSRI's duty coxswain Dave Smith said when they arrived on the scene at 11:15 they found the man deceased.

"Our NSRI Kommetjie crew, who were on the scene, assisted police and the emergency services to recover the man from the rocks, and the body of the man was taken into the care of police and WC [Western Cape] Government Health Forensic Pathology Services", Smith said.

