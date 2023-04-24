Suspect accused of killing Eldorado crime intelligence officer wants Legal Aid

One of the two suspects accused of killing a crime intelligence officer has applied for Legal Aid to represent him.

Byron Carlton, 33, who was represented by Galdwynn Palmer, told the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday that he was changing his lawyer.

Carlton and his co-accused, Alliyah Nicole Davids, 21, are accused of killing Warrant Officer Cecil Bercony two years ago in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

Carlton was denied bail while Davids abandoned her application. The pair have been in custody since their arrest in 2020.

Becorny, who was off duty on 5 November 2020, was chatting to an acquittance when he was ambushed and shot multiple times. He was certified dead on the scene.

The matter is expected back in court on 8 May.



