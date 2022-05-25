1h ago

add bookmark

Suspect arrested after kidnapped hitchhiker escapes captivity, alerts police

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Police found a gun when they arrested the suspect.
Police found a gun when they arrested the suspect.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a hitchhiker.
  • The victim managed to escape from the house where she was being held.
  • Police seized drugs and a firearm during the arrest.

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a hitchhiker in Mzinti near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

The 32-year-old woman was abducted on Monday after a man offered her a lift.

She had been hitchhiking at around 19:30 when a man in a grey VW Golf offered her a lift, said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

READ | Two men shot dead while attempting to rob hitchhiker in Mpumalanga

While in the car, the woman was allegedly given a drink, which caused her to pass out. She woke up at a house at around midnight.

"The man, who was allegedly in possession of a firearm, held her hostage but she somehow managed to escape and reached the main road. [She] eventually made it to the Tonga police station, where she reported the incident," said Mohlala.

Police immediately went to the house and arrested a KwaZulu-Natal man. During the arrest, officers seized a firearm, which had its serial number filed off, and drugs.

Mohlala said:

The investigation team will dig deeper in their probe to establish whether the man is involved in other similar incidents... Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against him. The investigation continues. He is currently facing charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of illegal drugs, and could be linked to the woman's kidnapping.

Earlier this month, two men were shot dead by a hitchhiker they attempted to rob.

The men offered the hitchhiker a lift while they were travelling in a VW Polo on the N4 outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga. Later, they stopped the car and attempted to rob the hitchhiker at knifepoint.

The hitchhiker allegedly drew out his firearm and shot both men.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged citizens to refrain from hitchhiking.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrimekidnappings
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 2987 votes
No
53% - 3310 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.49
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.63
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,858.07
-0.5%
Silver
21.91
-0.9%
Palladium
2,001.50
-0.3%
Platinum
948.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
113.56
+0.1%
Top 40
60,725
-0.7%
All Share
67,174
-0.8%
Resource 10
73,513
-1.1%
Industrial 25
71,934
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,511
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo