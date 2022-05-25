Suspect arrested after kidnapped hitchhiker escapes captivity, alerts police

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a hitchhiker.

The victim managed to escape from the house where she was being held.

Police seized drugs and a firearm during the arrest.

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a hitchhiker in Mzinti near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

The 32-year-old woman was abducted on Monday after a man offered her a lift.

She had been hitchhiking at around 19:30 when a man in a grey VW Golf offered her a lift, said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

While in the car, the woman was allegedly given a drink, which caused her to pass out. She woke up at a house at around midnight.

"The man, who was allegedly in possession of a firearm, held her hostage but she somehow managed to escape and reached the main road. [She] eventually made it to the Tonga police station, where she reported the incident," said Mohlala.

Police immediately went to the house and arrested a KwaZulu-Natal man. During the arrest, officers seized a firearm, which had its serial number filed off, and drugs.

Mohlala said:

The investigation team will dig deeper in their probe to establish whether the man is involved in other similar incidents... Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against him. The investigation continues. He is currently facing charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of illegal drugs, and could be linked to the woman's kidnapping.

Earlier this month, two men were shot dead by a hitchhiker they attempted to rob.

The men offered the hitchhiker a lift while they were travelling in a VW Polo on the N4 outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga. Later, they stopped the car and attempted to rob the hitchhiker at knifepoint.

The hitchhiker allegedly drew out his firearm and shot both men.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged citizens to refrain from hitchhiking.

