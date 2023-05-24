Suspect arrested after 'luring' Mozambique teen to Joburg, using her as sex slave

A 53-year-old Mozambican man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old girl from his country after promising her a job in Alexandra only to use her as a sex slave.

The man appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday following his arrest on Friday.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the man lured the child from Mozambique with the promise of a job at his spaza shop in Alexandra.



"The victim and her family were reportedly told that the suspect's wife was partially blind and she needed help to run the business.

"The suspect took the young lady from her parents in Mozambique, promising that he would send them money every month," said Nkwalase.

READ | Sex worker's dad testifies in Cape Town human trafficking trial

However, when the teen arrived in South Africa, she found "there was no spaza shop to run."

Instead, the man threatened and raped her between January and March, said Nkwalase.

Nkwalase said:

The victim shared her multiple rape ordeal to a fellow Mozambican woman working as a cashier at a local supermarket when she was sent to buy food.

The teen has since been taken to a place of safety.



The case has been postponed to Monday, 29 May, for a formal bail application.



