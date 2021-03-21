Suspect arrested for attempted murder following shooting at Lenasia taxi rank

A suspect was arrested in Lenasia, south of Soweto in Gauteng on Saturday after police responded to a shooting incident at a taxi rank.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, when police arrived at the scene they spotted the alleged gunman. He fled, but was cornered after police gave chase.

Makhubele said an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol and ammunition were found in the suspect's possession. There were no injuries reported.

He added that the suspect would also be profiled to establish whether he was linked to other serious and violent crimes.

He was expected to appear before the Lenasia Magistrate's Court in due course, Makhubele added.

