Suspect arrested for Cape Town SPCA veterinarian's murder

Western Cape police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old suspect for the murder of Grassy Park Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs.

The 27-year-old Jacobs was stabbed at his home in Lady May Street in Athlone just after midnight on 2 March.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed to News24 that the suspect had been apprehended in connection with the murder. "The suspect will appear in court on Wednesday," he added.

News24 previously reported that Jacobs was taken to a nearby medical facility for medical assistance after being stabbed, but died due to the extent of the injuries he had sustained.