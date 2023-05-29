Suspect arrested for Cape Town SPCA veterinarian's murder

- Police have arrested a 38-year-old suspect for the murder of SPCA veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs.
- The suspect was arrested on Monday.
- SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham has welcomed the arrest.
Western Cape police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old suspect for the murder of Grassy Park Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs.
The 27-year-old Jacobs was stabbed at his home in Lady May Street in Athlone just after midnight on 2 March.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed to News24 that the suspect had been apprehended in connection with the murder.
"The suspect will appear in court on Wednesday," he added.
News24 previously reported that Jacobs was taken to a nearby medical facility for medical assistance after being stabbed, but died due to the extent of the injuries he had sustained.
SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham welcomed the arrest.
"Justice must be served. The Animal Welfare [organisation] was robbed of a hero and society lost a kind and compassionate man who treated everyone like a brother," she said.
"Dr Natheem Jacobs' loss is still felt at the SPCA every day."
The SPCA said there was a shortage of qualified veterinarians in the country.
"He was extremely gifted as a veterinarian, committed and compassionate. Dr Jacobs was very loved by all the staff at the SPCA. He was a humble man, quick with a smile and always ready to help.
"Our animal hospital is a high-admission facility which makes it a highly pressurised environment in which to work. He was a gift to the SPCA and a much-needed member of our team."