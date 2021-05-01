1h ago

Suspect arrested for foiled Mpumalanga CIT heist was on bail for hijacking case

Alex Mitchley
  • A 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday for a failed cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga on 1 April this year.
  • According to police, the suspect has other cases against him, including a hijacking case from 2017. 
  • He was out on bail for that offence, but a warrant was issued after he absconded from a court appearance. 

A 31-year-old suspect linked to a failed cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga earlier in April was out on bail for a separate hijacking case.

According to police, the suspect was allegedly involved in a CIT heist on 1 April.

A G4S armoured vehicle was travelling from Dwarsloop to Thulamahashe, escorted by the police, when a gold Mercedes, accompanied by a silver Subaru, rammed into the police vehicle.

"The police returned fire in the ensuing shootout, and suspects fled the scene on foot, abandoning their getaway vehicles. Along the way, they reportedly hijacked two other vehicles as they fled," police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said the CIT van proceeded without further attack, while one police officer was wounded during the shootout.

ALSO READ | 3 armed men arrested after gun battle with Pretoria security guards

"The two vehicles used in the commission of crime were taken for further investigation."

"A preliminary investigation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime team revealed that the Subaru was stolen in Brooklyn in December 2020, and the Mercedes Benz had been stolen in Bushbuckridge in February 2021."

Sekgotodi said the Hawks arrested the suspect on Thursday.

Police also revealed that the suspect had been linked to other cases, including a hijacking in July 2017.

"The suspect had been released on bail, and a warrant of arrest was issued against him as he absconded a High Court appearance on the hijacking case."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mpumalanga High Court on Monday for the previous cases and will appear in the Mhala Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges relating to the foiled CIT heist.

