Suspect arrested for rape after luring 14-year-old to photo shoot at Cape Town modelling agency

A 50-year-old man has been arrested after he lured a 14-year-old girl to a photo shoot at a Cape Town studio, where he is alleged to have raped her.

According to the police, the teenager went for the shoot last Wednesday, 24 June and was allegedly raped by the man.

"Cape Town detectives from the Family Violence, Child and Sexual Offences Unit and the provincial Serial and Electronic Crimes Unit reacted on information and conducted a search and seizure at a modelling agency in Loop Street, Cape Town yesterday, which resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old man on charges of rape," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Cape Town Regional Court on Wednesday.



Police have asked for anyone who might have fallen victim of sexual violence at the modelling agency in Cape Town, which cannot be named at this stage, to contact the investigating officer detective Sergeant Graham Davids on 0825221086.



