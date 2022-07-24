1h ago

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Katlehong tavern shooting

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Katlehong tavern shooting.
Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times
  • A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Katlehong tavern shooting.
  • Two people were killed during the shooting, four were injured.
  • It is alleged the gunmen were targeting one of the two men who were killed.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Katlehong tavern shooting that occurred on 8 July, say police.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the suspect was arrested on Friday.

"At this stage, no further information can be revealed as the investigation is still ongoing but can we confirm that there is one person arrested in connection to the murder case in Katlehong and is expected to appear before Palm Ridge Court on 25 July 2022," she said.

It is alleged armed men entered Mputlane's Inn and fired at patrons.

Two people, James Dlamini, 56, and Sibusiso Hlatswayo, 29, were fatally shot, and four others injured. 

News24 previously reported the two were seated next to each other when three armed men opened fire on them. According to the tavern owner's son, Matshepiso Motaung, the gunmen were targeting Hlatswayo.Dlamini and Hlatswayo both sustained bullet wounds to their heads.


They lived a few streets from the tavern.

In an interview with the eNCA, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said more arrests were expected.

"The police in Gauteng are following up on every shooting that has taken place in [the province]. There have been 12 people arrested in Alexandra and now we have [this] arrest on the Katlehong case," Makhura said.

On Saturday, two more people were shot and killed while seven others wounded when gunmen stormed a tavern in Garankuwa and started shooting at patrons.


