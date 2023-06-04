52m ago

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Ramaphosa's head of security's son

Marvin Charles
Warren Rhoode.
Warren Rhoode.
Ssupplied
  • A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Warren Rhoode. 
  • Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's protection unit head Wally Rhoode, was found dead in May after he went missing.
  • The suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The police have arrested a 41-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Warren Rhoode in Cape Town.

Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's protection unit head Wally Rhoode, was found dead in May after he went missing.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the suspect was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The suspect, a Mozambican national, was taken in for questioning by Serious and Violent Crimes unit detectives on Thursday, 1 June following an extensive investigation into the disappearance of 30-year-old Rhoode and the subsequent discovery of his body in Thubelisha, Delft," she added. 

Potelwa said the missing person's report indicated he was last seen in the area. 

"In the past week, police offered a reward of R50 000 for any information that could lead to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrator/s of the murder of the deceased person.

She added:

At the time of Rhoode's disappearance, he was driving a black VW Polo sedan that is yet to be recovered.

Potelwa said the motive for the murder was believed to be robbery, with detectives still pursuing all other available leads.

News24 previously reported Rhoode's body was at Tygerberg mortuary for nearly two weeks before his family was notified.

He was last seen on 23 April in Eindhoven, Delft.

He was driving a black Polo Vivo at the time. 

In an interview before Rhoode's body was found, his aunt, Anthula Messeur, told News24 the family had launched their own search.

Rhoode senior made headlines last year over his alleged involvement in Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal.


