1h ago

add bookmark

Suspect caught in car with suspected loot after cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in Salsoneville, following a cash van hit at a wholesaler in Broadways on Monday.
  • The suspect was caught in a car containing cash believed to have been stolen during the cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha.
  • The search for his alleged accomplices continue.

A man caught in a car containing cash believed to have been stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery in Gqeberha after a heist on Monday, has been arrested as the search for his alleged accomplices continue.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested in Salsoneville, following the cash van hit at a wholesaler in Broadways shortly after 10:00.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver grey Almer
The suspects fled the scene in a silver grey Almera sedan and a vehicle matching the description was spotted parked in Salsoneville.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said money was being collected when a guard was allegedly accosted by three armed men who pointed guns at him when he had gone to fetch cash boxes from the shop.

The cash van driver had remained in the vehicle.

READ | Four wounded including two police officers during CIT heist in Mpumalanga

"The trio [of] suspects allegedly disarmed and robbed the security guard of an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene in a silver grey Almera sedan with a GP registration plate," Mgolodela said.

"A vehicle matching the description of the alleged getaway vehicle was spotted parked inside the yard of [a] premises in Salsoneville. One suspect was found in the car with some of the money suspected to have been robbed from the crime scene."

The man was nabbed in a collaborative effort between the Gqeberha Crime Combating Unit, Mthatha National Investigation Unit and Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit. The docket had since been handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

The suspect faces charges of cash-in-transit robbery, illegal gun possession and possession of suspected stolen property.

He was due to appear in the local magistrate's court soon, Mgolodela said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhacrimecash-in-transit heist
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 4334 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 1738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.40
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,790.90
+0.4%
Silver
22.85
-0.3%
Palladium
1,762.93
-2.0%
Platinum
955.18
-1.1%
Brent Crude
73.44
+1.0%
Top 40
63,677
+0.1%
All Share
70,099
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,517
+1.4%
Industrial 25
92,986
-1.0%
Financial 15
13,499
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo