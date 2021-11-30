Suspect caught in car with suspected loot after cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha

A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in Salsoneville, following a cash van hit at a wholesaler in Broadways on Monday.

A man caught in a car containing cash believed to have been stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery in Gqeberha after a heist on Monday, has been arrested as the search for his alleged accomplices continue.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested in Salsoneville, following the cash van hit at a wholesaler in Broadways shortly after 10:00.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said money was being collected when a guard was allegedly accosted by three armed men who pointed guns at him when he had gone to fetch cash boxes from the shop.

The cash van driver had remained in the vehicle.

"The trio [of] suspects allegedly disarmed and robbed the security guard of an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene in a silver grey Almera sedan with a GP registration plate," Mgolodela said.

"A vehicle matching the description of the alleged getaway vehicle was spotted parked inside the yard of [a] premises in Salsoneville. One suspect was found in the car with some of the money suspected to have been robbed from the crime scene."

The man was nabbed in a collaborative effort between the Gqeberha Crime Combating Unit, Mthatha National Investigation Unit and Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit. The docket had since been handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

The suspect faces charges of cash-in-transit robbery, illegal gun possession and possession of suspected stolen property.

He was due to appear in the local magistrate's court soon, Mgolodela said.

