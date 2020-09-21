Suspect confesses to murder of Rafferty couple on KwaZulu-Natal farm - police

A man has confessed to the murder of a couple on their farm in Normandien, which took place last month.

According to police, the 29-year-old was arrested and taken to a magistrate where his confession was recorded.

This, after 63-year-old farm owner Glen Rafferty, his wife, Vida, 60, and their dog were shot dead, their house ransacked, and car stolen.

A 29-year-old man has confessed to murdering Glen and Vida Rafferty on their farm in Normandien, KwaZulu-Natal.

The man was arrested by a detective from the provincial organised crime unit at Osizweni.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the suspect was "taken to a magistrate where a confession was recorded".

"He was charged for two counts of murder and will appear in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Monday," Naicker said.

The investigation was ongoing and more arrests could be expected, he added.

READ | Couple, dog shot dead in KZN farm attack

News24 previously reported that attackers shot 63-year-old farm owner Glen Rafferty and his wife, Vida, 60, as well as their dog last month.

The suspect ransacked the house and destroyed cameras before fleeing in the couple's vehicle which was later found abandoned in Elandslaagte, police said at the time.

Following the incident, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area where he said the current rural safety strategy in the area would be revised, News24 reported.

The reviewed strategy was launched in 2019 and aimed to look at holistic approaches to rural safety, including a collaboration between government, private sector and civil society.

ALSO READ | Farmers' lives also matter - Deputy president 'shocked and dismayed' following KZN farm murders

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.