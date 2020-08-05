Suspect dies after gang 'bombs' supermarket in Mpumalanga

One person, believed to be one of 15 suspects, died after they "bombed" a supermarket in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

One person was found dead after 15 suspects allegedly bombed a supermarket in Mpumalanga on Wednesday and made off with cash. According to police, it's alleged the suspects bombed the Ehlanzini supermarket in the early hours of the morning.

Images on social media showed the extent of the damage to the supermarket.

"We suspect that the wall fell on one of the suspects during the robbery and he died," said Hlathi.

Ehlanzeni Mpumalanga: 15 suspects bombed Usave Supermarket. Cash stolen. Body of a man was found in the rubble. pic.twitter.com/PuD4Hqe0T4 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 5, 2020

No arrests have been made.

"A case of business robbery is under investigation," Hlathi added.