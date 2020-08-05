44m ago

add bookmark

Suspect dies after gang 'bombs' supermarket in Mpumalanga

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The scene after suspects allegedly bombed a supermarket.
The scene after suspects allegedly bombed a supermarket.
Twitter/Abramjee
  • One person, believed to be one of 15 suspects, died after they "bombed" a supermarket in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
  • Police told News24 that one person was found dead under a wall that had collapsed. 
  • It's alleged the suspects fled the scene with cash

One person was found dead after 15 suspects allegedly bombed a supermarket in Mpumalanga on Wednesday and made off with cash. According to police, it's  alleged the suspects bombed the Ehlanzini supermarket in the early hours of the morning.

Images on social media showed the extent of the damage to the supermarket.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told News24 that one person was found dead under a wall that had collapsed.

"We suspect that the wall fell on one of the suspects during the robbery and he died," said Hlathi. 

It's alleged the suspects fled the scene with cash. 

No arrests have been made. 

"A case of business robbery is under investigation," Hlathi added. 

Related Links
Suspects snatch jewellery worth R2m during Eastgate Mall robbery
Cops arrested for alleged business robbery of cash and cigarettes in Kimberley
2 suspects arrested for alleged murder of security guard during business robbery in PE
Read more on:
mbombelacrime
Lottery
Two lucky players hit Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
45% - 1811 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
29% - 1175 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 1053 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.22
(+0.75)
ZAR/GBP
22.64
(+0.24)
ZAR/EUR
20.48
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.49)
Gold
2045.42
(+0.80)
Silver
27.03
(+3.31)
Platinum
964.00
(+3.31)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2182.00
(+2.03)
All Share
57324.96
(+1.91)
Top 40
53001.80
(+2.02)
Financial 15
9874.27
(-0.04)
Industrial 25
76098.16
(+1.54)
Resource 10
59140.73
(+3.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo