33m ago

add bookmark

Suspect in child rape, porn case faces music alone after co-accused, Paul Kennedy, dies

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
News24 had previously not named advocate Paul Kennedy in its coverage of the child rape case because he and his co-accused had not pleaded.
News24 had previously not named advocate Paul Kennedy in its coverage of the child rape case because he and his co-accused had not pleaded.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Craig Nieuwenhuizen)
  • The State is considering joining other cases against advocate Paul Kennedy's co-accused, following Kennedy's death.
  • Kennedy, and his co-accused, were charged with more than 700 counts of child pornography, sexual assault, and rape. 
  • Kennedy's co-accused reportedly has other criminal matters pending in lower courts. 

The State is considering joining other criminal cases against a 53-year-old man after his co-accused in a child rape and porn case, Advocate Paul Kennedy, died last week. 

Those cases are currently before lower courts and the man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday. 

During the hearing Kennedy's lawyer told the court that they would be withdrawing from the case following his death on 21 February. 

News24 previously reported that Kennedy died by suicide. 

However, the State said it would not yet withdraw the matter against Kennedy as it had not yet received a death certificate. 

Once the death certificate has been furnished, the State would then amend the indictment. 

READ | Zondo Commission still used child rape-accused advocate Paul Kennedy after he was charged

Meanwhile, prosecutor Valencia Dube also informed the court that they were considering joining other cases that Kennedy's co accused is facing in the lower courts to the High Court case. 

She explained that they could not previously do so as it would have been a misjoinder with Kennedy still a co-accused. 

Now that Kennedy has died, the State is able to join the other cases. 

News24 previously revealed one other case against the co-accused where he is charged with sexual assault after allegedly forcing a child to touch his penis in a public bathroom at an upmarket country club in Johannesburg. 

According to the charge sheet, the incident happened in 2018 when the victim was 11-years-old.

Charges

Kennedy and his co-accused were charged with more than 700 counts of possession of child pornography, compelled sexual assault, sexual exploitation of children, the sexual grooming of children, benefitting of the services of a child victim of trafficking, and financing controlling or organising the trafficking of a child victim and rape. 

Kennedy was facing three counts of rape as well as compelled rape, for allegedly compelling another adult male to have sex with one of the teenagers as he watched.

The co-accused has been charged with two counts of rape, multiple counts of human trafficking, and the sexual grooming of children. It is alleged that he facilitated arrangements for the victims to travel to Johannesburg, where the boys were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted. 

READ | LPC received a complaint against advocate Paul Kennedy linked to child rape case

According to the indictment, the man would also groom the children to perform sexual acts on older "clients" that he would secure.

"Accused one (Kennedy's co-accused) arranged the clients and schedules of clients that the children would service daily at his residence," the indictment reads. 

"The accused one would take a certain percentage of the money for himself that these clients would pay to the children for sexual acts."

The alleged crimes occurred between September 2020 and July 2021, shortly before both accused were arrested.

The case has been postponed to 14 March.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paul kennedygautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 417 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 614 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.41
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,906.94
+0.9%
Silver
24.36
+0.4%
Palladium
2,474.50
+4.5%
Platinum
1,067.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,266
+2.3%
All Share
75,756
+2.1%
Resource 10
83,841
+5.7%
Industrial 25
86,006
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,786
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo