Suspect in child rape, porn case faces music alone after co-accused, Paul Kennedy, dies

The State is considering joining other cases against advocate Paul Kennedy's co-accused, following Kennedy's death.

Kennedy, and his co-accused, were charged with more than 700 counts of child pornography, sexual assault, and rape.

Kennedy's co-accused reportedly has other criminal matters pending in lower courts.

Those cases are currently before lower courts and the man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

During the hearing Kennedy's lawyer told the court that they would be withdrawing from the case following his death on 21 February.

News24 previously reported that Kennedy died by suicide.

However, the State said it would not yet withdraw the matter against Kennedy as it had not yet received a death certificate.

Once the death certificate has been furnished, the State would then amend the indictment.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Valencia Dube also informed the court that they were considering joining other cases that Kennedy's co accused is facing in the lower courts to the High Court case.

She explained that they could not previously do so as it would have been a misjoinder with Kennedy still a co-accused.

Now that Kennedy has died, the State is able to join the other cases.

News24 previously revealed one other case against the co-accused where he is charged with sexual assault after allegedly forcing a child to touch his penis in a public bathroom at an upmarket country club in Johannesburg.

According to the charge sheet, the incident happened in 2018 when the victim was 11-years-old.

Charges

Kennedy and his co-accused were charged with more than 700 counts of possession of child pornography, compelled sexual assault, sexual exploitation of children, the sexual grooming of children, benefitting of the services of a child victim of trafficking, and financing controlling or organising the trafficking of a child victim and rape.

Kennedy was facing three counts of rape as well as compelled rape, for allegedly compelling another adult male to have sex with one of the teenagers as he watched.

The co-accused has been charged with two counts of rape, multiple counts of human trafficking, and the sexual grooming of children. It is alleged that he facilitated arrangements for the victims to travel to Johannesburg, where the boys were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.

According to the indictment, the man would also groom the children to perform sexual acts on older "clients" that he would secure.

"Accused one (Kennedy's co-accused) arranged the clients and schedules of clients that the children would service daily at his residence," the indictment reads.

"The accused one would take a certain percentage of the money for himself that these clients would pay to the children for sexual acts."

The alleged crimes occurred between September 2020 and July 2021, shortly before both accused were arrested.

The case has been postponed to 14 March.