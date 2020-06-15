Suspect in court for allegedly killing and dumping body of unknown woman in Dobsonville

A man has appeared in court for killing and dumping the body of a woman, who is yet to be identified, in Dobsonville on Friday.

Her death has added more woes to the national outcry over the increasing number of gender-based violence incidents in the country.

Tshepo Mashego made his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court and is expected back on 29 June.

Tshepo Mashego was arrested after he allegedly killed the unidentified woman elsewhere and dumped her body in Dobsonville on Friday.

The suspect appeared on a charge of murder in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Tshepo Mashego was arrested after he allegedly killed the unidentified woman elsewhere and dumped her body in Dobsonville on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the victim sustained stab wounds to her upper body. She was found by a group of local residents who were on their way home from a protest.



The woman was estimated to be in her early thirties.

Mashego is expected back in court on 29 June.

Outcry

The murder has added to the national outcry over the scourge of gender-based violence incidents that are occurring unabated nationwide.

A number of women have lost their lives since the introduction of the lockdown. Among the victims are Tshegofatso Pule who was murdered and her body found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort on 8 June.

Pule, 28, was eight months pregnant when she was killed. She was last seen leaving her Meadowlands home to visit her boyfriend in Florida. The police are yet to arrest a suspect.

In the Western Cape, 25-year-old Naledi Phangindawo was approached by a man at a cultural festival on 6 June who attacked her with a knife and an axe, which led to her death. The man later handed himself over to the police.

Also in the Western Cape, Cape Town police arrested a 28-year-old man for the double murder of a woman, 27, and a girl, 7, who were discovered in a house in Belhar."The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds on her body, while the child was found on the bathroom floor," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said at the weekend.

Netwerk24 named the victims as Altecia Kortjie and her daughter, Raynecia. The publication said the pair, who lived in Leiden, Delft, had gone missing on Tuesday 9 June.