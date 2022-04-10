1h ago

add bookmark

Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa killing sentenced to 12 years for unrelated attempted murder case

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The men accused of killing former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa appeared in the Pretoria High Court.
The men accused of killing former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa appeared in the Pretoria High Court.
PHOTO: Gallo Images
  • One of the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was sentenced to 12 years in prison on an unrelated attempted murder charge.
  • On Monday, eight years after Meyiwa was killed, five men will stand trial at the High Court sitting in Pretoria.
  • Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus.

One of the men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an unrelated crime.

Muzi Sibiya was jailed for attempted murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement:

He was convicted for the attempted murder of Ntombenhle Ndaba and Mfanelo Mbatha, whom he attacked in a hail of bullets, but miraculously, they survived.

The court also found him unfit to possess a firearm.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa: Four of the accused want to bring special plea for being 'wrongfully accused'

Sibiya, according to the NPA, is also accused of shooting his girlfriend in December 2014 after she threatened to blow the whistle on him for his alleged involvement in the Meyiwa murder case. He had allegedly confided in her about it. The case is still pending.

On Monday, eight years after Meyiwa was murdered, Sibiya and four co-accused will be tried in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli face charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

Last month, Sibiya, Ntanzi, Maphisa and Mncube told the court they intended to raise a special plea, arguing that they had been wrongfully accused.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npasenzo meyiwapretoriagautengcourtscrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5579 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2353 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
18.91
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
15.78
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,947.22
0.0%
Silver
24.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,425.03
0.0%
Platinum
979.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,747
+1.1%
All Share
74,776
+1.0%
Resource 10
83,076
+3.6%
Industrial 25
79,905
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,170
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo