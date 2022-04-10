Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa killing sentenced to 12 years for unrelated attempted murder case

One of the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was sentenced to 12 years in prison on an unrelated attempted murder charge.

On Monday, eight years after Meyiwa was killed, five men will stand trial at the High Court sitting in Pretoria.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus.

One of the men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an unrelated crime.

Muzi Sibiya was jailed for attempted murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement:

He was convicted for the attempted murder of Ntombenhle Ndaba and Mfanelo Mbatha, whom he attacked in a hail of bullets, but miraculously, they survived.

The court also found him unfit to possess a firearm.



Sibiya, according to the NPA, is also accused of shooting his girlfriend in December 2014 after she threatened to blow the whistle on him for his alleged involvement in the Meyiwa murder case. He had allegedly confided in her about it. The case is still pending.

On Monday, eight years after Meyiwa was murdered, Sibiya and four co-accused will be tried in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli face charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

Last month, Sibiya, Ntanzi, Maphisa and Mncube told the court they intended to raise a special plea, arguing that they had been wrongfully accused.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo.





