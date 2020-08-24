Suspect linked to killing of ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena was known to family, worked in his home

A suspect arrested for killing ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena "worked at the politician's Pretoria home".

Matsena's brother, Abel Matsena, says they have been informed that murder accused Francis Monoko Thoko has asked for forgiveness from the family.

Matsena and Thoka both come from the same village in Limpopo.

The man linked to the murder of slain ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena is from the same village as him, and worked at the politician's Pretoria home.

This is according to Matsena's brother Abel Matsena.

Abel was speaking to reporters outside the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday following Monoko Francis Thoka's appearance.

Thoka, 29, is facing a charge of premeditated murder. He is accused of stabbing Matsena multiple times on 15 July at his home.

"Thoka comes from the same village as my brother in Limpopo. My brother was looking after him and he also worked at his home," Abel said.

He added:

He knew Matsena's home very well hence he committed the offence. The motive for him to kill my brother is still unknown to us. We have been told by the police investigating team that Thoka had anger towards my brother six months before he killed him.

Abel further told reporters that it had come to the family's attention that the accused reportedly wanted to confess to the act and to ask the Matsena family for forgiveness. He also said claims that Thoka was a family friend were not true.

"He is not a family friend, as many have claimed," Abel said.

Matsena was the chairperson of the portfolio committee on Community Safety in the Gauteng legislature.

The ANC in Gauteng has previously said that they have not ruled out the possibility that Matsena's killing may have been politically motivated.

The case has been postponed to 13 October for the results of a post-mortem.