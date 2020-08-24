1h ago

add bookmark

Suspect linked to killing of ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena was known to family, worked in his home

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Monoko Francis Thoka in court for allegedly killing Mapiti Matsena.
Monoko Francis Thoka in court for allegedly killing Mapiti Matsena.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24

  • A suspect arrested for killing ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena "worked at the politician's Pretoria home".
  • Matsena's brother, Abel Matsena, says they have been informed that murder accused Francis Monoko Thoko has asked for forgiveness from the family.
  • Matsena and Thoka both come from the same village in Limpopo.

The man linked to the murder of slain ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena is from the same village as him, and worked at the politician's Pretoria home.

This is according to Matsena's brother Abel Matsena.

Abel was speaking to reporters outside the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday following Monoko Francis Thoka's appearance.

Thoka, 29, is facing a charge of premeditated murder. He is accused of stabbing Matsena multiple times on 15 July at his home.

READ| Mapiti Matsena was killed days before his 54th birthday

"Thoka comes from the same village as my brother in Limpopo. My brother was looking after him and he also worked at his home," Abel said.

He added:

He knew Matsena's home very well hence he committed the offence. The motive for him to kill my brother is still unknown to us. We have been told by the police investigating team that Thoka had anger towards my brother six months before he killed him.

Abel further told reporters that it had come to the family's attention that the accused reportedly wanted to confess to the act and to ask the Matsena family for forgiveness. He also said claims that Thoka was a family friend were not true.

"He is not a family friend, as many have claimed," Abel said.

Matsena was the chairperson of the portfolio committee on Community Safety in the Gauteng legislature.

The ANC in Gauteng has previously said that they have not ruled out the possibility that Matsena's killing may have been politically motivated.

The case has been postponed to 13 October for the results of a post-mortem.

Related Links
Mapiti Matsena murder case: Arrest sends message that killers will be brought to book, says ANC
Gauteng ANC MPL's alleged killer to appear in court
Killing of Mapiti Matsena: ANC not ruling out possibility of a political motive
Read more on:
mapiti matsenajohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
17% - 624 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
73% - 2636 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
9% - 337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(+1.23)
ZAR/GBP
22.12
(+1.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.97
(+1.19)
ZAR/AUD
12.14
(+1.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.23)
Gold
1931.26
(-0.17)
Silver
26.54
(+0.03)
Platinum
918.00
(+0.38)
Brent Crude
44.96
(0.00)
Palladium
2152.54
(-0.38)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20233.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo