Suspect linked to murder of Limpopo lecturer in custody

A man is currently in custody for the murder of two other people and a robbery at a BMW car dealership in Polokwane.

During his arrest, he was found in possession of two firearms and a key to a car that matched the description of the one linked to the murder of Professor Mohammed Saber Tayob.

Mohammed, 51, was jogging in Munnik Avenue, Sterpark, on 13 March when gunmen opened fire on him.

Limpopo police have made a breakthrough and positively linked a suspect in custody to the murder of Limpopo lecturer Professor Mohammed Saber Tayob.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Thursday night the man was currently in custody for the murder of two other people and a robbery at a BMW car dealership in Polokwane.

For the first murder, the 33-year-old suspect allegedly shot and killed his previous building contractor at his home in Mabocha Village, Burgersfort, on 1 April, Mojapelo added.

"The suspect allegedly arrived at the deceased's home and used a cellphone to call him out of the house.

"He then shot him at point-blank. It later transpired that he did not pay the victim for the building work," he said.

ALSO READ | Westbury gang war: Five men, woman wounded in bloody turf battle

Four days later, the man allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old customer who took his car in for a service at the BMW dealership in Polokwane.

"The suspect entered the BMW dealership, allegedly wielding two guns, and ordered everyone to lie down. He, in the process, demanded the car keys from the manager.

"He fled the scene with a new BMW but was later arrested near the old Peter Mokaba Stadium after the car ran out of petrol."

He was found in possession of two firearms and a key to a car parked at overnight accommodation in Polokwane.

"This vehicle matched the one whose occupant killed the professor [Mohammed]. Further expert information that was obtained during police investigations positively linked the suspect to the murder of the professor [Mohammed]," Mojapelo said.

Mohammed, 51, was jogging in Munnik Avenue, Sterpark, on 13 March when gunmen opened fire on him.

The man is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon for the murder of Mohammed.

Mojapelo said he would be back in the Tubatse Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with the murder of the building contractor.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



