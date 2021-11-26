Suspect linked to murder of police officer and other crimes arrested in Mpumalanga

A suspect linked to the murder of a police officer, a cash-in-transit heist, an armed robbery, a business robbery in Acornhoek, and another murder in Barberton has been arrested in Mpumalanga.

In a statement on Friday, police said the suspect, a 35-year-old foreign national, was arrested after information was received about his whereabouts.

The suspect was initially linked to the murder and attempted murder of two police officers who were shot after they unknowingly drove onto a business burglary on 9 August at Block C in Tonga near Komatipoort.

READ | Cash-in-transit gunmen look to kidnappings for high-value, low-risk payday - experts

Police previously said that after noticing the police vehicle, the suspects opened fire, and a shoot out ensued.



Two police constables were injured and rushed to hospital. Constable Amos Themba, 42, died in hospital from his injuries.

Three other suspects linked to the shooting had since been arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the latest suspect, arrested on Wednesday, had also been linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Kabokweni in April, armed robbery which happened in December 2020, a murder in Barberton which happened in October 2020, a business robbery in Mhala and another in Acornhoek which both occurred in October last year.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Tonga Magistrate’s Court on Monday.