Suspect, out on parole for robbery, to appear in court for murder of KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss' wife

A parolee who is accused of the murder of a taxi boss's wife is expected to apply for bail in the Nongoma Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to police, Zakhele Bhobho Nkosi, 32, was released on parole in March and 10 days later went hunting for the taxi owner in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. He had just served seven years of a 15-year jail term imposed for robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said:

It is alleged that the victim (Bongi Nhlebela) was at her home in Nongoma on 13 March 2021 when Nkosi, who was looking for her taxi owner husband, accosted her. Nkosi was furious when he did not find the husband and turned the gun on Nhlebela, fatally wounding her.

The Provincial Taxi Team took over the investigation.



Investigators tracked Nkosi to Ulundi and charged him with murder.

He made his second court appearance on 9 April, and is expected to appear in court again on Monday to apply for bail.