Suspect surrenders in Eastern Cape Post Office hostage drama

A man has been arrested after the Dutywa Post Office manager and six staff members were hold hostage on Friday.

The man faces charges of kidnapping, business robbery and possession of an illegal firearm.

A police hostage negotiator convinced him to release staff and hand himself over.

A man who allegedly held the Dutywa Post Office branch manager and six employees hostage for several hours before their release on Friday eventually handed himself over to police.

Eastern Cape police said a hostage negotiator convinced the 40-year-old gunman to release manager Zimasa Yigi and the other staff members, before surrendering.

Their ordeal started on Friday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said officers on routine patrol foiled a robbery at the post office at around 8:30 and a shootout ensued with a three-member gang.



READ | New task force formed to crack down on kidnappings, extortion in Cape Town

Two gunmen fled the scene, leaving one gunman behind inside. He then took people hostage.

At around 11:00, the man released six employees. Yigi was eventually released in the afternoon.

The suspect was arrested on charges of business robbery, kidnapping and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

The firearm would be sent for ballistic investigation.

Newsletter Ad hoc News24 Breaking News Alert Make sure you're always the first to know with our breaking news newsletter.

Kinana said the suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday.

He said no money was stolen.

Nombulelo Ngubane, the head of Eastern Cape SA Post Office, said: "I can confirm that none of our employees was injured in the hostage drama.

They were all released to safety following negotiations between the suspect and the police negotiator. Our employees are traumatised and we will give them support so they can recover."