Suspect to appear in Limpopo court in connection with gang rape of 11-year-old girl in graveyard

Getrude Makhafola
A 29-year-old man was arrested for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old schoolgirl in Limpopo.
A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Namakgale Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday for the gang rape of an 11-year-old girl in Majeje, while police continue searching for another two men in connection with the crime.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the girl was crying when she returned from school and that she had visible injuries.

ALSO READ | KZN mother who was raped in front of children 'fearful and depressed'

"She informed her mother that the suspect, whom she knows, together with his two friends, met her on the road and they dragged her to the nearby graveyard. They then assaulted her and thereafter took turns in raping her. The perpetrators then fled the scene," Mojapelo said.

The matter was reported to the police and a rape case was opened. The case was later transferred to the Phalaborwa Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

The man was arrested in Majeje on Friday.

