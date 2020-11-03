2h ago

Suspected armed robber killed in collision with biker in KwaZulu-Natal

Riaan Grobler
The motorbike following the collision.
A suspected armed robber was killed while running across the M25 near Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) arrived on the scene at about 16:08 and found KZN VIP medics stabilising a seriously injured biker, who was lying in a ditch on the roadside.

A pedestrian was lying face down in the right lane. He had suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, RUSA said in a statement. 

"A toy firearm was lying near him. According to law enforcement on [the] scene, the deceased is suspected to be an armed robber. His identity has not been established," the statement read. 

Witnesses reported seeing the deceased running across the road when he was struck by the biker.

biker
A toy gun found on the scene of the collision.

