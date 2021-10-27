Suspected Boko Haram gang member shot dead in Pretoria

An alleged Boko Haram gang member has been shot dead on the N4 highway.

The victim was the main suspect in police investigations into the gang.

The victim's girlfriend has been hospitalised after being injured.

Gauteng police were investigating a shooting in which an alleged member of the Boko Haram gang was shot dead in Pretoria.

On Tuesday at about 12:00, Boschkop police responded to a shooting incident on the N4 Highway near the Diamond Hill Toll Plaza.

A man was killed, and a woman believed to be his girlfriend wounded, said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

"Upon arrival on the scene, the police were told by a witness that a black VW Polo was shot at by the occupants of a silver-grey Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Polo lost control of the vehicle, which came to a stop not far from the road. The driver of the Polo was declared dead on the scene, while the passenger was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds," said Muridili.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Phillip Given Mnguni, said Muridili.

"The Task Team established to investigate gang activities in Mamelodi had already linked him to several cases linked to the Boko Haram gang," added Muridili.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has directed the task team to continue profiling the deceased and to ensure that investigations into all the crimes he has been accused of are completed.

"This particular deceased was the number one wanted suspect in our investigations into Boko Haram activities that were happening in Mamelodi. There has not, in recent times, been any reports of gang-related murders in Mamelodi since the deployment of the task team as well as Visible [Police Unit] members. This indicates that the measures we have put in place to stabilise gang-related crime are starting to bear fruit," said Mawela.

According to Muridili, all crime scene investigation team members and the investigating team tasked with investigating gang-related murders have attended the crime scene to ensure that evidence is collected correctly.

"The police are on the look out for the silver Mercedes-Benz that was allegedly used by the shooters. No one has been arrested yet, and the police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder. We are appealing to anyone that might have come across the said silver Mercedes-Benz to call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111."