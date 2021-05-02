8m ago

Suspected Cape Town gangster escapes arrest after residents pelt cops with stones

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
SA Police
Getty Images
  • Cape Town police officers were pelted with stones in Kensington when they tried to arrest a suspected gang member.
  • The alleged gangster screamed for help, resulting in residents rallying around officers, demanding that he be set free.
  • The suspect managed to flee during the commotion

Police officers came under attack in Kensington, Cape Town, when they tried to apprehend a suspected gang member on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, officers saw the well-known suspect walking with an exposed firearm in Matroos Plein, Kensington and apprehended him.

READ | Suspected gangster and teen arrested in Cape Town for possession of firearms and ammunition

The suspect then started to scream for help while being arrested.

"Approximately 30 unknown members of the community came out of their homes and threatened to shoot the police members if the suspect was not released. The community members started throwing stones at the SAPS members and vehicles, thereby aiding and abetting the gunman to escape," Van Wyk said.

The alleged gangster managed to escape as residents pelted officers and state vehicles with stones.

The firearm confiscated from him was found to be linked to a criminal case in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

"Incidents of violent crimes in the area as well as attacks on police are becoming a common occurrence and that is of grave concern to the SAPS management. Community members are reminded to respect the rule of law," Van Wyk said.

No shots were fired and no further arrests were made.

In a separate and unrelated incident, eight people were arrested for allegedly robbing a Post Office of an undisclosed amount of cash in Constantia on Thursday.

Officers received a tip-off about the vehicles used in the robbery.

"The vehicles were stopped for purposes of conducting a search on Friday in Hout Bay. Eight males aged between 25 and 32 were arrested with two imitation firearms confiscated and handed in as exhibits. A case of possession of imitation firearms utilised in the execution of a crime was opened at Hout Bay SAPS."

The suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

