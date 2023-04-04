1h ago

Suspected diesel thieves kill Crime Intelligence officer, wound his colleague

Tshepiso Motloung
The diesel bowser found in Mpumalanga.
Mpumalanga Hawks
  • A Crime Intelligence officer has been killed and his colleague seriously wounded by suspected diesel thieves in Mpumalanga.
  • The officers were shot after receiving a tip-off from an informant about people who had stolen diesel at a mine.
  • Three pistols, ammunition and five cellphones were found at the scene.

Suspected diesel thieves shot a Crime Intelligence officer dead and seriously wounded his colleague after they responded to a tip-off about diesel theft at a mine in Mpumalanga.

The incident happened in Middelburg on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Crime Intelligence officers in Middelburg and officers from Middelburg Detective Services received a tip-off from an informant about people who had just stolen diesel at a mine. They then rushed to the scene.

Sekgotodi said the officers drove together in a white Toyota Hilux state vehicle using Stoffberg Road, as directed by the informant.

Sekgotodi said:

The officers came across a yellow diesel bowser that matched the description provided and made a U-turn to stop it.

"Three male persons alighted from the truck and started shooting at the officers. In the process, one member was shot and later succumbed to his injuries, while the other sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Middelburg for treatment," Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said three pistols, 25 rounds of ammunition and five cellphones were found at the scene.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nicholas Jacobus Gerber, described the incident as a "senseless attack on dedicated members" and appealed to members of the public with information to come forward.

"All information received will be dealt with in strict confidence. It is a sad day when police officers are shot and killed for executing their duties," Gerber said.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators has been urged to contact the investigating officers, Colonel Nkoana, on 071 481 3503 and Captain Maboko, on 071 481 3098.

