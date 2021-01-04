1h ago

Suspected Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia shot dead

Alex Mitchley
Police look on as two decapitated bodies burn in Shallcross.
  • Suspected druglord Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, was shot dead in Shallcross, south of Durban, on Monday afternoon.
  • Following the shooting of Mafia, two unknown men were shot, beheaded, and had their bodies set alight in the middle of a street in broad daylight. 
  • They are believed to be the men responsible for Mafia's death. 

A suspected Durban drug kingpin has been shot and killed, while two other unknown men were also shot, beheaded and had their bodies set alight in broad daylight.

Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, an alleged druglord, was shot twice in the head in Shallcross, south of Durban, on Monday afternoon.

Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed the shooting to News24, adding that Pillay was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle, and but died from the injuries he sustained.

Shortly after the shooting, two unknown men were also shot before their bodies were dragged on to Taurus Street, Shallcross, where they were both beheaded and their bodies set alight.

News24 has seen videos where an unknown man grabs an axe from another man and begins to hack away at one of the dead men.

Shortly after separating one of the heads, hitting it away with the axe, a gunshot is fired by another man, chasing onlookers away from the scene.

An image shows both decapitated men lying in the street, while another video shows a men putting tyres on their bodies which have already been set alight.

Cordoned off

Sewpersad said law enforcement had been called to the scene around 15:00, but have not yet been able to access the scene as the situation remained volatile. He said while the scene was cordoned off, police have not been able to get into the area as community members have been stoning police who get too close.  

As of 17:00 on Monday, the scene was still active.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said at approximately 14:00, Mafia had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors.

"Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property when she heard gunshots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot.

"The community apprehended both suspects and they set them alight thereafter beheading the both of them," Naicker said.

"When police officers arrived at the scene, the community opened fire at them. Police called in the Public Order Policing Unit who dispersed the crowd with no injuries."

Naicker said police will investigate three dockets of murder.

News24 previously reported that Pillay is a suspected druglord and that he had been arrested previously, along with his son, for allegedly being in possession of drugs.

It was reported that police had raided his home in Shallcross where police allegedly seized heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and Mandrax with an estimated street value of R5m.

teddy mafiakwazulu-nataldurbancrime
