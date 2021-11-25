Suspected food poisoning leaves 2 dead, 29 others ill after eating funeral food

The Gauteng health department is investigating cases of a cluster outbreak of suspected food poisoning.

Numerous reports of suspected food poisoning emerged after a funeral in Kagiso.

The department verified 29 cases.

The Gauteng health department says it is dealing with a cluster outbreak of suspected food poisoning cases following the funeral of an elderly woman in Kagiso.



The department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said they were working closely with the West Rand District in investigating the incident.

According to Kekana, the poisoning was suspected to have emanated from a funeral at Kadima Street on Saturday, 13 November.

"Food was served around 11:00 and reports of sudden vomiting and diarrhoea began at around 16:00 on the same day," said Kekana.

"On Sunday evening, there were rumours of eight cases of people with symptoms and one death."

READ | Dept of Health probes 'possible food poisonings' in 3 provinces where kids died after allegedly eating noodles

Kekana said the department had to date noted and verified 29 cases of people admitted and treated in public and private hospitals and were awaiting results of samples collected to find the causative organism.

She also said an additional 11 cases had yet to be confirmed.

The department added that there were two suspected deaths, but that the District Health Services was still waiting for the cause of death report.

"Water and food samples have also been collected and the District Health Services is awaiting results," Kekana added.

Meanwhile, last week, the Department of Health initiated an urgent investigation into possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng following the deaths of children after allegedly consuming noodles.

In Mpumalanga, two siblings died within an hour of each other after allegedly eating noodles, while three Eastern Cape children, aged 11 and seven, as well as a six-month-old baby boy, allegedly started feeling ill after eating a packet of noodles and died on their way to the Motherwell clinic.