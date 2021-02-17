1h ago

add bookmark

Suspected hijacker in custody after shootout with police in KZN

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested late on Monday night, after a hijacking in the Nsimbini area.
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested late on Monday night, after a hijacking in the Nsimbini area.
SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested an alleged hijacker who is accused of opening fire on officers last month.

In January, officers were tracking a hijacked vehicle when the suspect allegedly opened fire. A case of attempted murder case was opened at the Cato Manor police station.

The 33-year-old man was arrested late on Monday night, after a hijacking in the Nsimbini area.

"[On Monday] at 11:45, police officers from the eThekwini District Trio Task Team received information that the suspect was seen around the Nsimbini area. While proceeding to where the suspect was seen, the police officers received a report of a hijacked vehicle in the Nsimbini area.

READ HERE | Foiled robbery: Man arrested inside Cape Town store, another arrested a few streets away

"The complainant was interviewed and further provided police with a full description of the suspect," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. 

"At about 23:20, the team proceeded to the Mbimyani informal settlement in Cato Manor, where the suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition and was immediately arrested. The suspect will be profiled to determine if he is linked to other serious crimes committed in the province. The firearm will also be subjected to a ballistics examination," said Mbele.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskwazulu-nataldurbanarrestcrime
Lottery
1 person bags R400K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 934 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1135 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5834 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.77
(-0.70)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.49)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(-0.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.68)
Gold
1788.77
(-0.01)
Silver
27.14
(+0.26)
Platinum
1235.50
(-1.16)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2371.50
(-0.29)
All Share
67322.01
(+0.14)
Top 40
61968.10
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12435.97
(-2.05)
Industrial 25
89910.40
(+0.66)
Resource 10
66684.12
(+0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo