Suspected hijacker in custody after shootout with police in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested an alleged hijacker who is accused of opening fire on officers last month.

In January, officers were tracking a hijacked vehicle when the suspect allegedly opened fire. A case of attempted murder case was opened at the Cato Manor police station.

The 33-year-old man was arrested late on Monday night, after a hijacking in the Nsimbini area.

"[On Monday] at 11:45, police officers from the eThekwini District Trio Task Team received information that the suspect was seen around the Nsimbini area. While proceeding to where the suspect was seen, the police officers received a report of a hijacked vehicle in the Nsimbini area.

"The complainant was interviewed and further provided police with a full description of the suspect," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"At about 23:20, the team proceeded to the Mbimyani informal settlement in Cato Manor, where the suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition and was immediately arrested. The suspect will be profiled to determine if he is linked to other serious crimes committed in the province. The firearm will also be subjected to a ballistics examination," said Mbele.

