Suspected mastermind hands himself over in connection with theft of R36m from dead man's account

The suspected mastermind in a R36 million theft case has handed himself over to police.

The money was allegedly stolen from the bank account of a deceased man.

An FNB employee is in custody in connection with the theft of the funds, as well as a Johannesburg couple.

A 47-year-old foreign businessman handed himself over to the Hawks in connection with the theft of more than R36 million from a dead man’s bank account.

The man, who is the suspected mastermind in the case, was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself over.

He will join three co-accused in the case. One of them is Thabiso Matenda, 28, who was employed by the First National Bank (FNB) in Makhado, Limpopo. The other is a couple from Johannesburg.

"It is alleged that Matenda opened a profile of the deceased client on 25 April without any authorisation and stole [R36 million]. The deceased ... reportedly died in a...vehicle accident on 24 April. The stolen money was transferred into the new different bank accounts that were created and it was squandered," Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

Matenda resigned and was arrested the following month. He appeared in court and was released on R20 000 bail.

READ | Tenth suspect who allegedly defrauded farmers to the tune of R28 million granted bail

According to Maluleke, another member of the syndicate allegedly gave R6 million to Matenda's co-accused, the Johannesburg couple, Nomaphelo Sethi, 28, and Rody Martial Nzeya, 43.

They were arrested in Johannesburg in July when they fought over the money after they had reportedly been asked to give it back.

"When the girlfriend went to the police in Johannesburg to open a case of assault against her boyfriend, the police discovered that the money they were fighting for was actually stolen and Limpopo Hawks were investigating the matter," Maluleke said.

The suspected mastermind is expected to appear in the Makhado Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on fraud and money laundering charges.



