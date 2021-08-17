Suspected murderer arrested after fleeing murder scene, requesting lift in police vehicle

A Northern Cape man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman.

He was apprehended after attempting to get a lift from a police officer.

The woman was found stabbed and beaten to death.

A Northern Cape man has been arrested after attempting to flee a murder scene by catching a lift in a police vehicle.



On Sunday evening, Sergeant Essie Esterhuyse, the detective on standby at the Kakamas police station, was called to attend to a murder scene at the Dassiesrand Compound in Kakamas. While en route to the crime scene, he was approached by a man who jumped on the back of the bakkie, presumably to get a lift, said police spokesperson Captain CJ Prins.

"Esterhuyse instead decided to drive to the police station to interview the unknown male," Prins said.

READ | Stabbed and burnt: Northern Cape man gets 2 life sentences for killing girlfriend and 18-month-old son

"As he accompanied him in the Community Service Centre, he noticed blood on his trousers and requested colleagues to watch the man closely and not let him out of their sight while he attended to the murder scene," Prins added.

At the murder scene, the body of a woman in her twenties was found in a field between the compound and the turn-off leading to the main road. The woman had allegedly been stabbed with a sharp object and beaten to death.

"On the scene, Esterhuyse – after interviewing witnesses – established that the male person who he left at the station to interview was the possible suspect," Prins said.



"The 32-year-old suspect, who was in a relationship with the deceased, was subsequently arrested for murder."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.