Suspected Parliament arsonist to appear in court on Tuesday

accreditation
Nicole McCain
  • A man arrested in connection with a fire at Parliament is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
  • The fire broke out on Sunday, causing extensive damage to the Old Assembly building.
  • The man was allegedly in possession of stolen property.

The man who was arrested in connection with a fire that broke out at Parliament in Cape Town over the weekend, is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and is expected to face charges under the National Key Point Act as well as counts of housebreaking, theft and arson. 

"The suspect was allegedly caught with suspected stolen property after he gained entry to the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town unauthorised. He was spotted by members of the Protection and Security Services when they noticed the building was on fire," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said.

The matter has been referred to the Hawks' Crimes Against the State team for further investigation.

"The motive for his actions is subject to investigation," Mbambo added.

The fire was reported to authorities shortly after 06:00 on Sunday.

IN PICS | Smoke, ashes and unanswered questions after fire ravages parts of Parliament

It gutted the third floor of the Old Assembly building, including office space and the gymnasium. The roof of the Old Assembly building collapsed.

Parts of the ceiling at the New Assembly building, to which the fire spread, also collapsed.

Extensive damage was caused to the National Assembly, due to the fire, water and smoke.

Structural engineers from Parliament and forensic investigators are expected to inspect the site.

On Sunday, more than 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

By Monday morning, firefighting resources had been scaled back. The City of Cape Town said it hoped to withdraw all resources by mid-morning.

Read more on:
parliamentwestern capecape townfire
