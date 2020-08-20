16m ago

Suspected power cable thief dies 25 metres above-ground on pylon

Ntwaagae Seleka
Scene where the body of a suspected cable thief was found in Brakpan.
City of Ekurhuleni
  • A suspected power cable thief died while 25m above-ground on an Eskom pylon.
  • A hacksaw and screwdriver were found on the ground directly below where the body was hanging.
  • It took more than three hours for the charred remains to be safely removed from the high-voltage cables.

A suspected power cable thief was electrocuted and killed while 25m above-ground on an Eskom pylon in Brakpan on Wednesday.

A hacksaw and screwdriver were found on the ground directly below where his body was hanging.

"It is alleged that the patient was tampering with the cables, attempting to cut them off," said Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi.

He added it took more than three hours for his remains to be safely removed from the high-voltage pylon in Withok West Agricultural Holdings.

A specialised hydraulic platform was used.

READ | 'I'm dying!' - Cable theft suspect burnt badly in Germiston [Warning: Graphic Pictures]

"Before EMS could begin with the operation, power had to be isolated from the power lines. Of great importance is that two female rescuers volunteered to take the responsibilities on their shoulders because of August being women's month.

"They were accompanied by only one male colleague inside the hydraulic platform's cage to recover the patient."

The scene was handed over to police.

