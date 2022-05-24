41m ago

add bookmark

Suspected robber shot, another arrested after high-speed chase with cops on Joburg highway

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police confiscated three unlicensed firearms in the aftermath of a shootout.
Police confiscated three unlicensed firearms in the aftermath of a shootout.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • Police responded to reports that a courier vehicle had been robbed in Germiston, Gauteng on Monday morning.
  • Officers tracked the robbers' getaway car to the N3 highway.
  • Two men were arrested, while two others fled the scene.

A suspected robber was shot and wounded and a second was arrested following a shootout with police in Johannesburg on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers were doing patrols in the Germiston area when they received information about a courier vehicle that was robbed by four men travelling in a white Audi.

READ | One suspect dead, three arrested after high-speed chase and shootout in JHB

Masondo said further information revealed that the vehicle was travelling along the N3 toward Pretoria.

"The police followed the vehicle until the suspects' vehicle took the Marlboro off-ramp. As the police were approaching, the suspects stopped the Audi and jumped out, running in different directions.

"They allegedly started shooting at the police, who returned fire. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital under police guard, while the second suspect was detained," Masondo said.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and cellphones with an estimated value of R200 000.

The men were travelling in a stolen vehicle which was reportedly hijacked in Yeoville, Masondo said.

He added:

Police are still searching for the suspects who escaped.

The two men were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a hijacked vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of suspected stolen property.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeshootings
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 2404 votes
No
52% - 2651 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.77
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.70
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.90
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,858.04
+0.2%
Silver
21.87
+0.4%
Palladium
2,008.00
+0.4%
Platinum
956.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
113.42
+0.8%
Top 40
61,300
-0.8%
All Share
67,883
-0.7%
Resource 10
74,261
-0.5%
Industrial 25
72,019
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,894
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo