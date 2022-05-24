Suspected robber shot, another arrested after high-speed chase with cops on Joburg highway

Police responded to reports that a courier vehicle had been robbed in Germiston, Gauteng on Monday morning.

Officers tracked the robbers' getaway car to the N3 highway.

Two men were arrested, while two others fled the scene.

A suspected robber was shot and wounded and a second was arrested following a shootout with police in Johannesburg on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers were doing patrols in the Germiston area when they received information about a courier vehicle that was robbed by four men travelling in a white Audi.

Masondo said further information revealed that the vehicle was travelling along the N3 toward Pretoria.

"The police followed the vehicle until the suspects' vehicle took the Marlboro off-ramp. As the police were approaching, the suspects stopped the Audi and jumped out, running in different directions.

"They allegedly started shooting at the police, who returned fire. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital under police guard, while the second suspect was detained," Masondo said.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and cellphones with an estimated value of R200 000.

The men were travelling in a stolen vehicle which was reportedly hijacked in Yeoville, Masondo said.

He added:

Police are still searching for the suspects who escaped.

The two men were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a hijacked vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of suspected stolen property.



