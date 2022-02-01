Suspected robber shot dead by Joburg cops, three more arrested after high-speed car chase

A suspected house robber has been shot dead by police.

Three other suspects have been arrested after a high-speed car chase.

A homeowner was shot and wounded during the robbery.

A suspected house robber has been killed during a shootout with Johannesburg police.

Three other suspects were arrested on Monday at around 12:30 following a high-speed car chase.

READ | Security guard, gunman killed in Joburg CBD shootout

The armed suspects had allegedly attempted to rob a home in Parkwood. A scuffle broke out between the robbers and the homeowner, and the robbers allegedly shot and wounded the homeowner, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

SAPS

Police officers and security guards in the area heard gunshots and responded.

Masondo said:

[The] suspects started shooting at the officers as they were approaching. A shootout and high-speed chase ensued, resulting in one suspect being fatally wounded and three suspects being arrested.

"Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Preliminary investigations revealed that the car used by the suspects was fitted with false registration plates and was... hijacked in the Brackendowns precinct last year," Masondo added.

The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they are linked to other crimes.

"The arrested suspects will be charged with attempted house robbery, attempted murder, possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday," said Masondo.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.