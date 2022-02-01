1h ago

add bookmark

Suspected robber shot dead by Joburg cops, three more arrested after high-speed car chase

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
SAPS
  • A suspected house robber has been shot dead by police.
  • Three other suspects have been arrested after a high-speed car chase.
  • A homeowner was shot and wounded during the robbery.

A suspected house robber has been killed during a shootout with Johannesburg police.

Three other suspects were arrested on Monday at around 12:30 following a high-speed car chase.

READ | Security guard, gunman killed in Joburg CBD shootout

The armed suspects had allegedly attempted to rob a home in Parkwood. A scuffle broke out between the robbers and the homeowner, and the robbers allegedly shot and wounded the homeowner, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

firearms
Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police officers and security guards in the area heard gunshots and responded.

Masondo said:

[The] suspects started shooting at the officers as they were approaching. A shootout and high-speed chase ensued, resulting in one suspect being fatally wounded and three suspects being arrested.

"Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Preliminary investigations revealed that the car used by the suspects was fitted with false registration plates and was... hijacked in the Brackendowns precinct last year," Masondo added.

The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they are linked to other crimes.

"The arrested suspects will be charged with attempted house robbery, attempted murder, possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday," said Masondo.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1161 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2121 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.34
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.68
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.25
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,802.91
+0.3%
Silver
22.56
+0.4%
Palladium
2,368.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,036.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
68,380
+0.8%
All Share
74,924
+0.8%
Resource 10
74,418
+0.9%
Industrial 25
94,145
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,487
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo