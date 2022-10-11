Suspected serial arsonist arrested in Johannesburg

A man wanted in connection with a spate of arson attacks in Johannesburg's northern suburbs was arrested in Emmarentia on Tuesday evening.



The suspect was apprehended on foot at around 18:00, allegedly while staking out the neighbourhood. He was carrying a knife with him.

According to a report by police, a team consisting of the Serious and Violent Crimes Gauteng Ops Team, Counterintelligence Investigations head office, K9 Unit, CAP Security and Fidelity Specialised Services was acting on information on the man's location.

Police have previously identified a man who they were looking for, and who had previously been sentenced to seven years for theft, of which four years was suspended for five years.

The man was accused of multiple cases of arson, murder, and burglary.

Recently it was discovered that had been revisiting homes he torched.

The crimes took place in wealthy neighbourhoods in homes owned by affluent elderly residents within a 5km radius from Hyde Park.



