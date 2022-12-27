Suspected vehicle smugglers masquerading as holidaymakers arrested in Kruger National Park

Two alleged vehicle smugglers posing as holidaymakers were arrested in the Kruger National Park on Christmas Day.

The arrests come after the two were found in possession of two vehicles that were reported stolen in Delmas and Daveyton this month.

They are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 25 and 43, both Mozambican nationals, were arrested after they were found in possession of stolen vehicles.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said it is believed that both vehicles, which were fitted with false registration plates, had been reported stolen in Delmas and Daveyton in December.

Mohlala said that, in an attempt to avoid the police operation on the N4, the suspects had opted for the "holidaymaker" route by entering the Kruger National Park via Numbi Gate, in order to exit either via Malelane or Komatipoort gates.

They had decided to spend time at the Afsaal picnic area, Mohlala said.

He added:

Unknowingly that a tracker had already picked up the signal for one of the vehicles. The tracker alerted police and SanParks security personnel, who intercepted one of the vehicles.

The one suspect then revealed that there was a second stolen vehicle in the picnic area, which led to the arrest of the second person, Mohlala said.

The two are expected to appear in court on Wednesday for possession of stolen vehicles.

Mohlala said they could not rule out the possibility that other charges would be added.



