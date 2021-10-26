1h ago

Suspects use coal truck to block traffic in the Free State, causing deadly crash


Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
A case of culpable homicide is being investigated following the multi-vehicle crash on the N5 bridge in the Free State.

  • Two people were killed when their minibus taxi crashed while making a U-turn to avoid an accident.
  • The crash happened when two people used a truck carrying coal to block traffic on the N5 bridge in the Free State.
  • The driver of another truck involved in the crash sustained serious injuries.

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured when two suspects caused mayhem by using a truck to block traffic on the N5 bridge in the Free State.

The incident happened at Nuwejaar River over the N5 bridge on Tuesday morning.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said two people allegedly forced a truck carrying coal to deviate from its route and then left it in the middle of the road to block traffic.

Makhele said a truck carrying maize then collided with the coal truck while an approaching bus and a minibus taxi made U-turns to avoid the accident.

"In the process, the truck carrying maize left the road and landed on the shoulder of the road, and the driver sustained serious injuries.

"A woman passenger from the bus sustained slight injuries, and two people from the taxi died instantly on the scene.

"A case of culpable homicide is being investigated. The names of those who died can only be made known after the next of kin have been informed," Makhele said.

On Monday night, a group of about 30 truck drivers parked their trucks on the N3 near Montrose, shutting down the road.

Makhele said the drivers were demanding to talk to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. They were peaceful, he added.

"Their main grievance is foreign truck drivers are allowed to drive trucks in the country. No acts of violence have been reported."

