Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus now fired as Luthuli House employee

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
Carl Niehaus. Photo: Jabu Kumalo, Daily Sun
  • Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus has been dismissed as a Luthuli House staffer after allegedly making false statements regarding party staff.
  • He wrote a statement claiming that it was on behalf of ANC staff members who would be laying criminal charges against the party for the continued lack of payment. 
  • Niehaus later retracted the statement, claiming that he had been asked to hold off by staff representatives who where meeting party officials.

Having been suspended just over two months ago as an ANC member, Carl Niehaus has now been fired as a Luthuli House employee. 

"He [Niehaus] has been fired from the employment of the ANC," party spokesperson Pule Mabe said on eNCA.

This was after Niehaus issued a statement in which he said ANC employees would on Thursday be laying criminal charges against "ANC national office bearers and member of the party’s national executive committee for the continued non-payment of salaries", and alleged "general abuse of ANC staff due to the criminal conduct by the senior management of the ANC". 

He later backtracked and said he was going to institute the criminal proceedings against the ANC in his own capacity. 

Mabe told eNCA that the ANC was "tired of always having to find itself having to deal with matters instigated by Niehaus". 

He added that he had been given until 16:00 to explain which ANC members he was representing when he made the statement, as the members that the ANC had engaged with had denied being represented by the former MKMVA spokesperson. 

As a result, Mabe said, "he is fired and if he wants to talk to us [the ANC] he has to do so through the court". 

"What has he been doing instead of talking to the media? He is never on the ground doing ANC work, but yet wants to be the first to talk about salaries when he is not working," Mabe told eNCA.

Through a media statement, Mabe earlier indicated that the party was "dismayed" by Niehaus' "divisive and opportunistic behaviour", which he described as "anti-ANC". 

Mabe said the letter was written by the suspended Niehaus, who claimed to be speaking on behalf of ANC staff, and had threatened to lay criminal charges regarding the salary matter. 

In his statement Mabe said: 

The ANC has interacted with staff representatives and they have unequivocally confirmed that Carl Niehaus does not represent them, nor does he have the mandate to act on they behalf. His desperate lust for publicity and his latest withdrawal of the latest fraudulent statement does not augur well with Carl’s self-claimed credentials

Speaking to News24, Niehaus said: "I reject that I am divisive and that I made a fraudulent statement as claimed by Mabe.

"I take fundamental outrage at his allegations that the statement only represented my views. The statement was indeed made by me but alone with other aggrieved staff members of the ANC and we only withdrew it when we met with a leader of the ANC staff representative who told us that they were meeting with the party this afternoon and asked that we hold back, which we did. 

"In any case I have a right, actually, it's a duty as a citizen to open a criminal case if I know of any wrongdoing, and in this case I do," said Niehaus. 

He added that, as an employee, he also was mandated to report any wrongdoing that he was privy to. 

Niehaus went on to reveal to News24 that he had also received a letter on Thursday from ANC chief executive Febe Potgieter, "who informed me that I had two-and-a-half hours to respond to her queries or I would be dismissed". 

"I have replied on the given time, but that is deplorable behaviour by the organisation and amounts to bullying." 

