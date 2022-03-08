56m ago

add bookmark

Suspended Bolt driver accused of rape, robbery, kidnapping faces more charges

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A suspended Bolt driver made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 
  • The driver is accused of rape and more charges are expected to be added after more complainants came forward.
  • The case will be back in court on 15 March 2022.

More charges are expected to be added to the charge sheet of a suspended Bolt driver accused of rape, after more complainants came forward.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told the media outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday four other charges were expected to be added to his charge sheet.

"We can confirm, as the NPA, that two more complainants came forward, and therefore we anticipate four more charges to be added to the current charge sheet," Mjonondwane said.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male who cannot be named at this stage, made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

He currently faces two counts of rape, two of kidnapping and two of robbery. 

According to Mjonondwane, the charges would rise to 10 counts when the anticipated kidnapping and rape charges were added.

"The State will be opposing his release on bail, we will advance our reasons in court, but just, in short, the accused faces charges of a serious nature, and we are duty bound as the NPA to ensure the protection of our women and children," Mjonondwane added.

The NPA revealed preliminary information suggested the suspect was a South African citizen who grew up in Limpopo.

However, the investigating officer must still verify this with the Department of Home Affairs.

READ | Suspended Bolt driver accused of rape might be linked to other cases with same modus operandi - cops

The Bolt driver has since been suspended from the e-hailing app.

News24 reported Bolt's regional manager for SADC, Gareth Taylor, said in an earlier statement: "The implicated driver has been suspended from the platform and will only be reinstated if the SAPS fully exonerate him."

This after a woman, Siya Lulama Kotelo, took to social media in February, stating her friend had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Bolt driver.

Kotelo, who was in court to support the victim, said her friend was traumatised and still in pain after the incident.

A teary-eyed Kotelo told the media:

Just last week, she had to go back to the hospital because of a complication, she cannot go to sleep, she still sees his eyes and can still smell [him]. It's still a long journey, but we are going to be there for her.

On Monday afternoon, Bolt South Africa confirmed to News24 the suspect was a registered driver on the e-hailing app.

Taylor said Bolt had looked at the driver's profile, and there have been no similar complaints or referrals by passengers about him.

On Monday, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 the suspended Bolt driver might be linked to other cases of rape where the modus operandi was the same.

The case will be back in court on 15 March.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boltgautengjohannesburgcourtsgbv
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5478 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 10828 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.65
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
2,046.86
+2.5%
Silver
26.47
+3.1%
Palladium
3,023.50
+0.7%
Platinum
1,162.50
+3.2%
Brent Crude
123.21
+4.1%
Top 40
66,302
0.0%
All Share
72,399
0.0%
Resource 10
85,236
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,193
0.0%
Financial 15
14,929
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22067.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo