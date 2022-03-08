Suspended Bolt driver accused of rape, robbery, kidnapping faces more charges

A suspended Bolt driver made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The driver is accused of rape and more charges are expected to be added after more complainants came forward.

The case will be back in court on 15 March 2022.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told the media outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday four other charges were expected to be added to his charge sheet.

"We can confirm, as the NPA, that two more complainants came forward, and therefore we anticipate four more charges to be added to the current charge sheet," Mjonondwane said.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male who cannot be named at this stage, made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

He currently faces two counts of rape, two of kidnapping and two of robbery.

According to Mjonondwane, the charges would rise to 10 counts when the anticipated kidnapping and rape charges were added.

"The State will be opposing his release on bail, we will advance our reasons in court, but just, in short, the accused faces charges of a serious nature, and we are duty bound as the NPA to ensure the protection of our women and children," Mjonondwane added.

The NPA revealed preliminary information suggested the suspect was a South African citizen who grew up in Limpopo.

However, the investigating officer must still verify this with the Department of Home Affairs.

The Bolt driver has since been suspended from the e-hailing app.

News24 reported Bolt's regional manager for SADC, Gareth Taylor, said in an earlier statement: "The implicated driver has been suspended from the platform and will only be reinstated if the SAPS fully exonerate him."

This after a woman, Siya Lulama Kotelo, took to social media in February, stating her friend had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Bolt driver.

Kotelo, who was in court to support the victim, said her friend was traumatised and still in pain after the incident.

A teary-eyed Kotelo told the media:

Just last week, she had to go back to the hospital because of a complication, she cannot go to sleep, she still sees his eyes and can still smell [him]. It's still a long journey, but we are going to be there for her.

On Monday afternoon, Bolt South Africa confirmed to News24 the suspect was a registered driver on the e-hailing app.

Taylor said Bolt had looked at the driver's profile, and there have been no similar complaints or referrals by passengers about him.

On Monday, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 the suspended Bolt driver might be linked to other cases of rape where the modus operandi was the same.

The case will be back in court on 15 March.

