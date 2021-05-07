1h ago

Suspended, but defiant: Ace Magashule vows to attend NEC meeting

Ntwaagae Seleka
Ace Magashule
Ace Magashule
PHOTO: Netwerk24
  • Ace Magashule has vowed to attend the NEC meeting at the weekend.
  • A defiant Magashule claims he is entitled to attend because he is appealing his suspension.
  • He says he hasn't done anything wrong and there are processes that have to be followed.

Ace Magashule has defied his suspension and promised to attend the weekend's crucial national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Speaking exclusively to the SABC, Magashule reiterated his claim that he has appealed his suspension.

Magashule said he remains the ANC secretary-general and has assured branches that he is going nowhere.  

"There are processes which one will argue when I appear before the appeals body. The NEC has been conflicted in this matter. They have been the judge, prosecutor, investigator and jury.

"You can't be charged, like it is a kangaroo court. The step-aside resolution is designed to remove Bongani Bongo and me. We have collected many names (of those who are implicated)," he said.

Magashule claimed that he was a disciplined member, who had fought against apartheid.

READ: Free State branch sides with Ramaphosa, supports Magashule's suspension

Magashule said there were many senior ANC members and MECs, who have criminal cases against them, but have not been ordered to step aside.

I haven't done anything wrong. There are no processes that were followed. I am attending the NEC meeting this weekend. I am also attending the officials meeting before the NEC.


"We all have rights as South Africans. We are accorded the same rights by the Constitution of the country and that of the ANC."

Magashule said he has written to the NPA, to ask them to reveal what criminal charges he faces. 

"I am a simple, humble leader of the ANC. I am going to die in the ANC. Some people think they are ANC. I will never allow people to take the ANC away from me.

"I joined the movement voluntarily. I won't be the first to be removed," Magashule said.

